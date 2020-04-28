Kolkata Woman Part of Oxford Research Team Working on Coronavirus Vaccine

A Kolkata woman is playing a crucial role in the Oxford University team trying to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, which could potentially end the pandemic.

Chandra Datta, 34, who lives in Oxford, is working as a quality assurance manager at the university facility, which is manufacturing the anti-viral vector vaccine — ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 — which went to human trials last Thursday.

Her parents Samir Kanti (65) and Kaberi Datta (58) live in Kolkata’s Golf Garden area. They are both worried and proud as their daughter is one among the main scientists working on developing the vaccine.

They are worried about their only daughter as the death toll and new cases in her country and nearby areas keep rising.

Chandra went to Gokhale Memorial Girls’ School and has a BTech in engineering and biotechnology from the Heritage Institute of Technology. She moved to the UK in 2009 to study for an MSc in bioscience (biotechnology) at Leeds University.

She then worked in several roles before landing her plum job at Oxford in 2019, where she works at the university’s Cinical Bio-manufacturing Facility which manufactures viral vector vaccines for early-phase clinical trials all over the world and is manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine developed at the Jenner Institute.

Kaberi , who was proud of her daughter said, "My daughter has always been ambitious and intelligent. They way coronavirus is spreading I was extremely tensed about her."

Her father said she had come home last December and had stayed for a couple of weeks. "That was the last time we met her. I am proud that my daughter is associated with such a noble cause. I wish success to the entire team and we are praying hard."

