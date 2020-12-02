Kolkata Woman Suffers Heart Attack and Dies After Being Thrashed by Sister-in-law Over Biryani

A 48-year-old woman suffered a heart attack when her sister-in-law, upset about being served “stale biryani”, assaulted her at their two-storey Ganguly Bagan house in Kolkata.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused, who owns an architecture firm in the Dalhousie area, got angry when her son started vomiting after allegedly being served “stale biryani” by Falguni Basu, the victim.

The 40-year-old started thrashing Falguni and soon after the latter fell unconscious. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police have arrested the accused and an investigation is underway.