English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kolkata Woman Tries to 'Kill' Two Salesmen to Avoid Payment, Arrested
The woman had purchased a chimney last month and paid through cheque. However, when her cheque bounced, she invited officials of the company home to make the payment in cash.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: A woman has been arrested from the New Alipore area of the city for allegedly trying to “kill” two salesmen of a kitchen-chimney company when they went to her home to receive payment for a product she had purchased a month ago, police said on Saturday.
Madhumanti Saha, in her 50s, has been arrested from her residence in New Alipore's P-block for allegedly spiking drinks she had offered to the two salesmen — Amit Chakraborty and Somnath Mondal — of a chimney company when they went to her home on Friday to receive payment for the chimney, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
Amit Chakraborty fell unconscious after having the “spiked” drink while Somnath tried to contact his seniors but was stopped by the woman, the officer said quoting the complaint of the company.
“First, the woman tried to snatch Somnath's phone and unleash her dog on him when he tried to contact his senior officials,” the officers said.
Somnath, somehow, managed to escape and went to the New Alipore police station and then rescued Amit in an unconscious state and admitted him to a nearby hospital, he said. Police arrested the woman after the company lodged a complaint against her in connection with the matter.
“She had purchased a chimney last month and paid the amount through a cheque which bounced. When she was informed about the matter, she said she will be paying the amount in cash and had invited officials from the company,” the investigating officer (IO) in the case said.
Asked whether, the woman tried to kill the two persons by "poisoning" them, the officer said, "We have collected evidences from the spot and sent it for forensic tests to ascertain whether poison was used in the drinks or not."
Also Watch
Madhumanti Saha, in her 50s, has been arrested from her residence in New Alipore's P-block for allegedly spiking drinks she had offered to the two salesmen — Amit Chakraborty and Somnath Mondal — of a chimney company when they went to her home on Friday to receive payment for the chimney, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.
Amit Chakraborty fell unconscious after having the “spiked” drink while Somnath tried to contact his seniors but was stopped by the woman, the officer said quoting the complaint of the company.
“First, the woman tried to snatch Somnath's phone and unleash her dog on him when he tried to contact his senior officials,” the officers said.
Somnath, somehow, managed to escape and went to the New Alipore police station and then rescued Amit in an unconscious state and admitted him to a nearby hospital, he said. Police arrested the woman after the company lodged a complaint against her in connection with the matter.
“She had purchased a chimney last month and paid the amount through a cheque which bounced. When she was informed about the matter, she said she will be paying the amount in cash and had invited officials from the company,” the investigating officer (IO) in the case said.
Asked whether, the woman tried to kill the two persons by "poisoning" them, the officer said, "We have collected evidences from the spot and sent it for forensic tests to ascertain whether poison was used in the drinks or not."
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor Thought Arjun Reddy is Too Perfect to Remake
- This Private Jet Plane Converted Into a Limousine is a Party Palace on Wheels
- Now Rate MLAs, MPs Through This Google Play Store App
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Stares Down the Scares in New Netflix Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...