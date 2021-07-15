Kolkata Youth Arrested For Raping A Girl After Meeting Her Through Dating App

A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Kolkata, West Bengal. The girl was beaten and raped at her flat under the Kasba police limits while she was under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on July 3 and an FIR was filed on July 4. The accused who was arrested recently has been identified as Debangsh Poddar.

The complainant’s mother questioned the role of the police in the incident and alleged that the policemen were trying to save the accused. However, Kasba Police Station in-charge has denied all the allegations.

According to the police, the girl came in contact with the accused through a dating app. On July 3, they met at a restaurant in Kolkata, and the accused made her drink alcohol. The accused took the girl to her flat after she was feeling unwell under the influence of alcohol. After reaching the flat the girl asked the youth to go back but he forcibly opened the door of the flat to enter her house and raped her. He also physically assaulted her when she tried to protest, police said.

The victim later told about this incident to her mother, who filed an FIR against the accused in Kasba police station.

On July 4, the girl and her mother went to lodge a complaint with the police. The mother of the complainant alleged that the officials at the police station passed rude comments at her. According to her one of the officials said that no one will marry her daughter if rape allegations are proved in court. She also alleged that initially they were not even writing the FIR.

The police have denied all the allegations. Police said that the accused has been arrested after the case was registered on July 4.

The complainant’s lawyer Mita Banerjee questioned the role of the police. He complained that the police took a lot of time to accept the victim’s clothes and other evidence to save the accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here