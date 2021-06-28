Kolkata’s Airport Metro Station Achieves Another Construction Milestone

In news that is sure to bring smiles to the faces of many Kolkata commuters, the construction of the upper slab of the Airport Metro Station has been completed. The roof casting work was previously completed during the lockdown. This time, work was being done on the top slab. The construction work of the Metro line from Noapara to the airport has been going on in full swing for the last few months. The roofing of the underground Airport Metro Station was completed during Durga Puja last year.

The construction of the topmost slab began last December. After the lockdown ended, it was completed by using 20 transit mixer machines and 1400 cubic meters of concrete. The roofing work of the Airport Metro Station was completed a few days earlier. The 40-meter-long, one-foot-thick and 36-meter-wide roof was built in around 25 hours. The construction of the concrete roof was a tremendous technical challenge, as claimed by Metro officials.

Overall, the Noapara-Airport Metro route construction has come a long way. The tunnel construction is underway in the area which is adjacent to Gate No. 1, right next to the airport. Before 2016, local trains running from Dumdum Cantonment to the airport used to run on this route.

After this route was made dysfunctional, the unused portions are being done away with for Metro work. Pillar nos 84, 85 and 86 have been carved using the diamond cutting method. A total of 48 workers and 6 engineers have worked continuously here.

Along with this, construction work of the subway from the airport station to Jessore Road has also started. Construction of a Metro route from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be launched this year. On the other hand, the Noapara-airport metro services will be kicking off as soon as the construction work is completed.

