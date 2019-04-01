LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kolkata's Century-old Club Gutted in Early Morning Fire, Attendant Suffers Injuries

The cause of the blaze, which erupted at Wari Athletic Club around 5.40 am, is yet to be ascertained

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kolkata's Century-old Club Gutted in Early Morning Fire, Attendant Suffers Injuries
Representational photo
Loading...
Kolkata: A century-old athletic club in central Kolkata's maidan area was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on Monday morning, police said.

The cause of the blaze, which erupted at Wari Athletic Club around 5.40 am, is yet to be ascertained, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, adding, four fire tenders were pressed into service.
The fire was brought under control by 6.10 am, he said.

"It can be a result of a short circuit. We are trying to find out the actual reason," the officer said.

An attendant of the club suffered minor injuries due to the blaze and has been taken to hospital, police said. "The fire damaged the entire club tent. The trophies, kits of players, documents, television sets... everything was gutted," said Wari Athletic Club's general secretary Prabir Chakraborty.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram