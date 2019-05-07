Kolkata’s Dewang Kumar Agarwal Tops ISC Exam With 100% Marks, Wants to Pursue Computer Engineering

The city’s Dewang Kumar Agarwal topped the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination in the country with 100% marks and is sharing the spot with Vibha Swaminathan from Bengaluru.It is a proud moment for Dewang, a student of La Martiniere For Boys, who was confident of doing well but never expected to be the country topper.“It has been just a few hours so the feeling is yet to sink in. I am satisfied as I didn’t have any pressure to do well nor did I set any threshold,” said Dewang.The subjects in which he has scored a 100 are chemistry, physics, computer science and English.He said his cent percent marks in English was due to his habit of leisure reading on various subjects. As it was never just about academics, Dewang said he managed to make time for swimming, reading, listening to music and watching movies.“My preparation included the day-to-day goals I had set and achieved. These goals would depend on particular subjects I focused on studying that day. This is what helped me,” he told News18.The board topper also attributed his success to the conducive environment in school and teachers who supported him to give in his best.With his love for computers, Dewang aspired to pursue a computer engineering. However, he also open to exploring other career options.His father, Manish Agarwal, said, “I am proud of my son as I always expected him to do well. His marks were always good and he is a very independent boy. We never put pressure on him. Whatever he wants to pursue in future, we will support him.”The other Class XII toppers from Kolkata are Drimitri Mallik and Khushi Daga who have ranked second.The city also has three Class X toppers. While Anwesa Chattopadhyay and Avi Saraf ranked second in the country, Upayan De stood third.News 18 spoke to Upayan, a student of Don Bosco School, who secured 99.2% and topped his school.He got 100% marks in five subjects, include maths, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science and English literature.“I have put in all efforts and expected 98%. But 99.2% is a big surprise. I logged onto the ICSE site at 3pm when I got to know that I had come third in the country. I am grateful to my parents and teachers who played the perfect mentors to correct me whenever I went wrong. They too put in their best efforts to put me back on track,” said Upayan.Upayan’s mother Rupa De said, “I am very happy with my son’s performance as I saw him giving 100% effort. He studied consciously and that has helped him.”Upayan's favourite subject is physics and he wants to pursue electronic or mechanical engineering. Joining the civil services is another option for him.