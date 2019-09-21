Former Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected in Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case
Rajeev Kumar had filed the bail plea on Friday, a day after a city court had said that the CBI did not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha case.
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: The Alipore District and Sessions court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is evading CBI summons in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.
Kumar had filed the bail plea on Friday, a day after a city court had said that the CBI did not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha case.
Kumar, who is currently the ADG of the CID, had failed to get relief from the Barasat district and sessions court on his anticipatory bail application in the case.
The CBI had moved the Alipore court on Thursday, seeking an arrest warrant against the former city police commissioner.
The additional chief judicial magistrate had disposed the CBI's application, saying that the agency did not need an arrest warrant as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Officially Teased Ahead of September 30 Launch: Watch Video
- Netizens Troll Sonakshi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on KBC 11
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year