News18 » India
Former Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected in Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case

Rajeev Kumar had filed the bail plea on Friday, a day after a city court had said that the CBI did not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha case.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
Former Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected in Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: The Alipore District and Sessions court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is evading CBI summons in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Kumar had filed the bail plea on Friday, a day after a city court had said that the CBI did not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha case.

Kumar, who is currently the ADG of the CID, had failed to get relief from the Barasat district and sessions court on his anticipatory bail application in the case.

The CBI had moved the Alipore court on Thursday, seeking an arrest warrant against the former city police commissioner.

The additional chief judicial magistrate had disposed the CBI's application, saying that the agency did not need an arrest warrant as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the case.

