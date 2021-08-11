Kolkata's 'Fuljhuri' New Home for the Day for Underprivileged Children

Parents of underprivileged kids got a new shelter to keep their children during the daytime in Newtown as NKDA opened a day-care centre for the informal sector workers. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and NKDA Chairman Debasis Sen inaugurated ‘Fuljhuri’.

The NewTown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has opened the centre free of cost. Informal sector workers such as household support, rickshaw pullers, etc. can keep their children in ‘Fuljhuri’ from 9 am to 5 pm without any worries.

The NKDA Chairman said, “Children need proper care, good nutrition and education to grow. The parents from informal sectors do not have the money or the privilege to keep their child in any creches. We don’t want those kids to fall for any unsocial activities just because they do not have any caregivers. We believe in an inclusive society. Thus, we have come up with this plan."

The daycare at the initial stage can accommodate up to 20 kids. “It is in an experimental stage. We are trying to expand it and will like to include this plan into a government programme like ICDS and Anganawadi so that this can be done in every nook and corner across the State."

Health and Family Welfare Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while inaugurating the centre said, “This is a wonderful thought by NKDA. Every child has the right to get the proper care. " She also supported the thought of including this plan in the government programme as Debasis Sen suggested and said, “We will try to expand this plan and will see how this can be included with already existing programmes for the kids."

She gave chocolates and identity cards to kids.

As of now, there are 11 kids and 3 caregivers. They have set for proper diet chart for the kids and giving learning facilities. A Delhi-based NGO is running the entire operational support for this project.

