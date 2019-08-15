Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kolkata's Good Samaritans Celebrate Independence Day by Lending a Helping Hand

The Kolkata-based IHA gave out eco-friendly flags planted in pots to underprivileged children on the streets along with sweets to teach them the essence of Independence day.

CNN-News18

Updated:August 15, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Kolkata's Good Samaritans Celebrate Independence Day by Lending a Helping Hand
Representative Image.
This Independence day saw residents of city of joy celebrate the ethos of humanity. Among them was Satnam Alhuwalia of IHA Foundation in Kolkata, a non-profit welfare organization, who along with his team members distributed eco-friendly Indian flags to those who protect our country. The flags, which were procured from Bangalore, are being planted in pots, before being presented to officials in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force and Kolkata Police.

The initiative was undertaken as a symbol of gratitude to the defense and security forces.

“We are focusing on environment on 550th birth anniversary of Gurunanak. Pawan Guru, Paani, Pita, Matha Dharat are words in the Guru Granth Sahib which means ‘air is our teacher, water is our mother and the great earth our mother’. We want to put this into practice and spread awareness. On Independence day, let us make our earth pollution free.” said Satnam Alhuwalia, Chairman, IHA Foundation.

The IHA will also give out eco-friendly flags planted in pots to underprivileged children on the streets along with sweets to teach them the essence of Independence day.

Like the IHA, the Robinhood Army(RHA) which has as global presence, collects leftover food from restaurants, parties and large gatherings to distribute to homeless people in different parts of Kolkata. Every Sunday, they collect and distribute special meals for underprivileged children. As part of their Mission 5 Independence day drive, the RHA has collected and distributed 15,000 kg of rice grains to underprivileged people in five villages in West Bengal, which is equivalent to 1,20,000 meals.

“It has been 5 years since the RHA came into India. We aim to reach 500 villages in 5 days and provide 5 million meals. In Kolkata, people across the city have given us rice grains which makes us happy as we could distribute it to people in rural areas.” said Mohammad Masood, Kolkata city coordinator.

