Kolkata's Presidency University Asked to Stop Screening of 'Ram ke Naam' Documentary
The union had planned to screen the documentary by Anand Patwardhan in the auditorium located in the university campus on Monday, students union spokesperson Sayan Chakraborty said.
Kolkata's Presidency University.
Kolkata: The students union of the Presidency University on Sunday alleged that an official of the institute has asked it to stop screening of 'Ram ke Naam',a 1992 documentary film based on the Babri Masjid demolition.
"However, a senior university official verbally asked the students not to go ahead with the programme. We will think about the next course of action tomorrow," he said.
A university official, however, said, "We will have to confirm if the students had the necessary permission to organise the screening. Presidency had never encroached on the right of students and promoted liberal views."
Chakraborty claimed that screening of documentaries and discussions on different contemporary issues had taken place in the university in the past without any hindrance.
The "Ram ke Naam" documentary explores the campaign waged by the Vishva Hindu Parishad to build a Ram temple at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, as well as the communal violence that it triggered.
