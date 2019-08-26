Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kolkata's Presidency University Asked to Stop Screening of 'Ram ke Naam' Documentary

The union had planned to screen the documentary by Anand Patwardhan in the auditorium located in the university campus on Monday, students union spokesperson Sayan Chakraborty said.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kolkata's Presidency University Asked to Stop Screening of 'Ram ke Naam' Documentary
Kolkata's Presidency University.
Loading...

Kolkata: The students union of the Presidency University on Sunday alleged that an official of the institute has asked it to stop screening of 'Ram ke Naam',a 1992 documentary film based on the Babri Masjid demolition.

The union had planned to screen the documentary by Anand Patwardhan in the auditorium located in the university campus on Monday, students union spokesperson Sayan Chakraborty said.

"However, a senior university official verbally asked the students not to go ahead with the programme. We will think about the next course of action tomorrow," he said.

A university official, however, said, "We will have to confirm if the students had the necessary permission to organise the screening. Presidency had never encroached on the right of students and promoted liberal views."

Chakraborty claimed that screening of documentaries and discussions on different contemporary issues had taken place in the university in the past without any hindrance.

The "Ram ke Naam" documentary explores the campaign waged by the Vishva Hindu Parishad to build a Ram temple at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, as well as the communal violence that it triggered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram