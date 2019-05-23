English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kollam Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Quilon): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kollam (കൊല്ലം) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Kollam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of Kollam is 93.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, N K Premachandran of RSP won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 37,649 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 46.47% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.88% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kollam was: N K Premachandran (RSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,75,296 men, 6,44,119 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kollam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kollam is: 8.8871 76.5907
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोल्लम, केरल (Hindi); কোল্লাম, কেরল (Bengali); कोल्लम, केरळ (Marathi); કોલમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); கொல்லம், கேரளா (Tamil); కొల్లాం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಕೊಲ್ಲಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); കൊല്ലം, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Status
party name
candidate name
RSP
N.K.Premachandran
RSP
N.K.Premachandran
LEADING
Kollam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Nagaraj.G
IND
--
--
Dr.Sreekumar.J
IND
--
--
Saji Kollam
IND
--
--
Suni Kalluvathukkal
IND
--
--
N.Jayarajan
SUCI
--
--
Twinkle Prabhakaran
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
K.N.Balagopal
BJP
--
--
Adv.K.V.Sabu
RSP
--
--
N.K.Premachandran
