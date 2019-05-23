Kollam Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Quilon): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name RSP N.K.Premachandran RSP N.K.Premachandran LEADING

Kollam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Nagaraj.G IND -- -- Dr.Sreekumar.J IND -- -- Saji Kollam IND -- -- Suni Kalluvathukkal IND -- -- N.Jayarajan SUCI -- -- Twinkle Prabhakaran NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- K.N.Balagopal BJP -- -- Adv.K.V.Sabu RSP -- -- N.K.Premachandran Leading

18. Kollam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of Kollam is 93.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, N K Premachandran of RSP won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 37,649 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 46.47% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, N Peethambarakurup of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 17,531 votes which was 2.33% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.49% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.88% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kollam was: N K Premachandran (RSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,75,296 men, 6,44,119 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kollam is: 8.8871 76.5907Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोल्लम, केरल (Hindi); কোল্লাম, কেরল (Bengali); कोल्लम, केरळ (Marathi); કોલમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); கொல்லம், கேரளா (Tamil); కొల్లాం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಕೊಲ್ಲಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); കൊല്ലം, കേരള (Malayalam).