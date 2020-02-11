Kondli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Kondli (कोंडली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Kondli is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,91,203 eligible electors, of which 1,03,863 were male, 87,328 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kondli in 2020 is 840.8.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Kondli, there are a total of 3819 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,77,791 eligible electors, of which 98,887 were male, 78,858 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,331 eligible electors, of which 88,287 were male, 71,008 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,35,606 eligible electors, of which 75,839 were male, 59,749 female.

The number of service voters in Kondli in 2015 was 24. In 2013, there were 24 and in 2008 there were 18.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Hukam Singh of BJP by a margin of 24,759 votes which was 19.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 50.66% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Manoj Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating Dushyant Kumar Gautam of BJP by a margin of 7,490 votes which was 6.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 34.17% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Amrish Singh Gautam of INC won in this seat defeating Dushyant Gautam of BJP by a margin of 14,986 votes which was 18.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.26% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 56. Kondli Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 12 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kondli are: Amrish Singh Gautam (INC), Karmvir (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap (SBP), Amar Singh (IND), Akshay Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.01%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 70.17%, while it was 67.75% in 2013. In 2008, 59.6% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.16%.

Kondli

KONDLI, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 178 polling stations in 56. Kondli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 153. In 2013 there were 144 polling stations and in 2008, there were 137.

Extent:

56. Kondli constituency comprises of the following areas of East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 68 (Part) Kondli (Census Town) Dallo Pura (Census Town) (Part) EB No. 82-114 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 70 Ward No. 70 (Urban) Gharoli (Census Town) and Kondli (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 72 (Part) Gharoli (Census Town). 4 municipal wards (Dallupura, Gharoli, Kondli, Kalyan Puri) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Kondli is 5.95 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110096

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kondli is: 28°35'13.9"N 77°17'17.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kondli results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.