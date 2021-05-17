Konkan Farmers Have Suffered Losses, Says Nawab Malik as Cyclone Tauktae Brings Heavy Downpour

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said farmers in the state’s Konkan region had suffered losses due to rains brought about by cyclone Tauktae and work on inspecting and assessing the damage had begun.

In a statement, the state’s minority affairs minister also said 193 COVID-19 patients admitted in a makeshift centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex have been shifted to other BMC-run hospitals due to the heavy rains that have lashed the metropolis.

“Farmers in some parts of Konkan have suffered losses due to the situation. Spot inspections of the same have

begun," Malik said in a statement.

