Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 72 Technician Posts, Apply on or before 30th April 2018
Photo: Official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited
KRCL Recruitment 2018 for Technicians has begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) - konkanrailway.com. KRCL aims to recruit 72 candidates for the post of Electrician -III/Electrical and Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) -III. Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 30th April 2018, 10:00PM.
How to Apply for the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Electrician & ESTM Posts Jobs 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://konkanrailway.com
Step 2 - Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 3 - Read all the Information and Instructions detailed in the notification
Step 4 - Click on Register and the registration number will be generated.
Step 5 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidates Category - Rs. 500
SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman / Female / Minorities / Economically backward class - Rs.250
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited - Vacancy Details:
Electrician -III/Electrical - 42
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - 30
Eligibility Criteria:
Electrician -III/Electrical - The applicant must possess 10th / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipment’s and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic.
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - The applicant must possess 10th /SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Wireman.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility
http://konkanrailway.com/uploads/latestnews/online_notification_21318.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be 18 years to 30 years as on 1st July 2018.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV).
