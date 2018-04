Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 72 Technician Posts, Apply on or before 30th April 2018

KRCL Recruitment 2018 for Technicians has begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) - konkanrailway.com. KRCL aims to recruit 72 candidates for the post of Electrician -III/Electrical and Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) -III. Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 30th April 2018, 10:00PM.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://konkanrailway.com Step 2 - Click on ‘Apply Online’Step 3 - Read all the Information and Instructions detailed in the notificationStep 4 - Click on Register and the registration number will be generated.Step 5 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further referenceUnreserved Candidates Category - Rs. 500SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman / Female / Minorities / Economically backward class - Rs.250Electrician -III/Electrical - 42Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - 30Electrician -III/Electrical - The applicant must possess 10th / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipment’s and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic.Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - The applicant must possess 10th /SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Wireman.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibilityThe age of the applicant must be 18 years to 30 years as on 1st July 2018.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV).