GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 72 Technician Posts, Apply on or before 30th April 2018

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - The applicant must possess 10th /SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Wireman

Contributor Content

Updated:April 2, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 72 Technician Posts, Apply on or before 30th April 2018
Photo: Official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited
KRCL Recruitment 2018 for Technicians has begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) - konkanrailway.com. KRCL aims to recruit 72 candidates for the post of Electrician -III/Electrical and Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) -III. Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 30th April 2018, 10:00PM.

How to Apply for the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited Electrician & ESTM Posts Jobs 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://konkanrailway.com
Step 2 - Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 3 - Read all the Information and Instructions detailed in the notification
Step 4 - Click on Register and the registration number will be generated.
Step 5 – Login with your registration credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further reference

Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidates Category - Rs. 500
SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman / Female / Minorities / Economically backward class - Rs.250

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited - Vacancy Details:
Electrician -III/Electrical - 42
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - 30

Eligibility Criteria:
Electrician -III/Electrical - The applicant must possess 10th / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipment’s and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic.
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - The applicant must possess 10th /SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Wireman.

For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility
http://konkanrailway.com/uploads/latestnews/online_notification_21318.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be 18 years to 30 years as on 1st July 2018.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV).

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review

Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review

Recommended For You