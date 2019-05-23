Koppal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Karadi Sanganna Amarappa BJP Karadi Sanganna Amarappa LEADING

Koppal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MLPI(R) -- -- Comrade B.Basavalingappa SVJP -- -- Annojirao.G UPP -- -- Bandimath Sharanayya CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Hemaraj Veerapur IND -- -- Nagaraj Kalal IND -- -- Pa.Ya. Ganesh BJP -- -- Karadi Sanganna Amarappa Leading BSP -- -- Shivaputrappa. Gumagera IND -- -- Mallikarjun Hadapad IND -- -- Balaraj. Yadav IND -- -- Satishreddy IND -- -- Suresh Gouda Mundinamane NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Suresh.H INC -- -- K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal

8. Koppal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.42%. The estimated literacy level of Koppal is 64.72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,414 votes which was 3.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shivaramagouda Shivanagouda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 81,789 votes which was 10.83% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Koppal was: Karadi Sanganna Amarappa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,70,316 men, 7,64,694 women and 95 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Koppal is: 15.3484 76.1547Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोप्पल, कर्नाटक (Hindi); কোপ্পাল, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); कोप्पल, कर्नाटक (Marathi); કોપ્પલ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); கொப்பால், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కోప్పల్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); കോപ്പൽ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).