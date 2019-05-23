English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koppal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Koppal (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Koppal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.42%. The estimated literacy level of Koppal is 64.72%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,414 votes which was 3.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Koppal was: Karadi Sanganna Amarappa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,70,316 men, 7,64,694 women and 95 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Koppal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Koppal is: 15.3484 76.1547
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोप्पल, कर्नाटक (Hindi); কোপ্পাল, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); कोप्पल, कर्नाटक (Marathi); કોપ્પલ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); கொப்பால், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); కోప్పల్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); കോപ്പൽ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Koppal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MLPI(R)
--
--
Comrade B.Basavalingappa
SVJP
--
--
Annojirao.G
UPP
--
--
Bandimath Sharanayya
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Hemaraj Veerapur
IND
--
--
Nagaraj Kalal
IND
--
--
Pa.Ya. Ganesh
BJP
--
--
Karadi Sanganna Amarappa
BSP
--
--
Shivaputrappa. Gumagera
IND
--
--
Mallikarjun Hadapad
IND
--
--
Balaraj. Yadav
IND
--
--
Satishreddy
IND
--
--
Suresh Gouda Mundinamane
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Suresh.H
INC
--
--
K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal
