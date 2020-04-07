Korean Inmate Detained in Tamil Nadu Camp for GST Fraud Seeks Bail over Coronavirus Fears

Chennai: A Korean inmate lodged at a detention camp in Tamil Nadu's Trichy filed a petition with the Madras High Court seeking to be transferred to another location, citing poor preparation to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic at the facility.

Choi Yong Suk (46), who is the Managing Director of Chowel India, a company that manufactures car bumpers and seat frames, was sent to the detention camp over a GST liability of Rs 40 crore in June 2019.

In his petition, Suk complained of a lack of medical facilities and severe overcrowding at the special camp, alleging that proper measures like spraying disinfectant in the camp were not being taken by the authorities.

As many as 80 inmates have been confined in a camp that can accommodate only 40, and some are showing symptoms like cold and fever. If even one person is infected, there is every chance of others picking up the pandemic disease, he said in his petition. Protective gear like masks were not provided to the inmates who were made to sleep in close quarters, he claimed.

Suk urged the High Court to release him from the camp so that he could return to his residence in Oragadam in Kanchipuram, assuring that he would not step out of the district and would abide by any conditions that may be imposed by the court till the situation is restored to normalcy.

Justice S Vaidyanathan, who was hearing the cases, ordered notices to the Tamil Nadu government returnable by April 9.

Tamil Nadu recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases and one new fatality on Tuesday, taking the number of patients in the state to 690, of which 19 have been discharged.

(With inputs from PTI)

