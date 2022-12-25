CHANGE LANGUAGE
Korean National Dies in Paragliding Accident in Gujarat's Mehsana | Crash Caught on Cam
1-MIN READ

Korean National Dies in Paragliding Accident in Gujarat's Mehsana | Crash Caught on Cam

December 25, 2022

Mahesana (Mehsana), India

The deceased was reportedly a Korean national. (Photo: News18)

The paragliding accident, caught on camera, took place in Visatpura village of Mehsana district during an event

An adventure sport turned tragic for a foreign national in Gujarat’s Mehsana district who died in a paragliding accident on Sunday. The incident took place after the parachute of the victim, a Korean national, broke while paragliding, following which he crashed to the ground.

The paragliding accident took place in Visatpura village of Mehsana district during an event. The crash was caught on camera.

The Korean national who died in the accident was staying at his relative’s place in Gujarat’s Vadodara. In a post-crash video that has surfaced, the paraglider could be seen lying lifeless with a crowd of locals surrounding him.

More details awaited.

