Koregaon-Bhima Commission Summons Sharad Pawar

Pune: The commission conducting an inquiry into the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence in Maharashtra's Pune district has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar as a witness on April 4, the panel's lawyer Ashish Satpute said here on Wednesday.

Pawar will have to appear in Mumbai, he said. The NCP chief had filed an affidavit before the commission, headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice J N Patel, on October 8, 2018.

