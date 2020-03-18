English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Koregaon-Bhima Commission Summons Sharad Pawar
The NCP chief had filed an affidavit before the commission, headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice J N Patel.
L-R: Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Vernon Gonsalves were among the activists arrested by Pune police.
Pune: The commission conducting an inquiry into the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence in Maharashtra's Pune district has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar as a witness on April 4, the panel's lawyer Ashish Satpute said here on Wednesday.
Pawar will have to appear in Mumbai, he said. The NCP chief had filed an affidavit before the commission, headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice J N Patel, on October 8, 2018.
