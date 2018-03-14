Koregaon Bhima Violence: Prime Accused Arrested After SC Rejects Anticipatory Bail

Hindutva activist Milind Ekbote, accused of instigating violence in Koregaon-Bihima near Pune, was arrested by Pune Rural police on Wednesday. The action was taken after the Supreme Court dismissed a bail application for anticipatory bail filed by Ekbote.Ekbote, the chief of Samast Hindu Aghadi, a right wing organization is one of the prime accused in the violence that took place on January 1 at Koregaon-Bhima near Pune. Large number of Dalits gathered to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon-Bhima when they were attacked by a group of people carrying saffron flags. One person died whereas several others were injured in the violence.Dalit leaders, including Prakash Ambedkar, alleged that Ekbote along with Sambjahi Bhide, the founder president of right wing organization Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, instigated the violence. Several organisations also called for a statewide bandh on January 3 to protest the incident.Two FIRs were registered against Ekbote alleging his role in the violence. Ekbote approached a special court in Pune and later the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail, but failed. He then filed an anticipatory bail application in the Supreme Court, where he was given interim anticipatory bail until today, March 14.After his bail application was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, a team of Pune Rural Police arrested Milind Ekbote from his residence in Shivajinagar, Pune.Speaking in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced withdrawal of all cases, except serious ones, in connection with the violence at Koregaon-Bhima. Fadnavis also said that the loss of property worth Rs13 crore during the violence will be compensated by the state government.According to the chief minister, a committee will be set up to take a decision on the serious cases filed in the matter and submit its report within three months.​