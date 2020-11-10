Korha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Korha (Gerabari) (कोढ़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Korha is part of 12. Purnia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,74,668 eligible electors, of which 1,41,716 were male, 1,32,725 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,47,219 eligible electors, of which 1,27,847 were male, 1,19,368 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,388 eligible electors, of which 1,05,784 were male, 96,604 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Korha in 2015 was 151. In 2010, there were 115.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Punam Kumari Alias Punam Paswan of INC won in this seat by defeating Mahesh Paswan of BJP by a margin of 5,426 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.53% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Mahesh Paswan of BJP won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of 52,444 votes which was 40.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.29% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 69. Korha Assembly segment of Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Santosh Kumar won the Purnia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Purnia Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Korha are: Kavita Devi (BJP), Punam Kumari Alias Punam Paswan (INC), Manju Devi (NCP), Lalit Kumar (RLSP), Kumar Ravi (PPID), Jagdish Prasad (BJJP), Bhola Paswan (BMP), Wakil Das (JAPL), Sita Ram Dass (JDS), Arjun Ram (IND), Kuldip Paswan (IND), Jai Prakas Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.07%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.68%, while it was 63.47% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 262 polling stations in 69. Korha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 223. In 2010 there were 201 polling stations.

Extent:

69. Korha constituency comprises of the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Falka and Korha. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Korha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Korha is 445.04 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Korha is: 25°36'56.2"N 87°23'53.5"E.

