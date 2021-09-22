Kota-based Nishant Hada bags Rs 1.51-crore Job at Bloomberg New York

Kota-based 22-year-old Nishant Hada has landed a job at US stock market’s finance data company Bloomberg in New York at a package of Rs 1.51 crore.

Hada has been selected by the Finance company and has to join before September 2022. Hada is currently pursuing his BTech from the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, and will complete his course by the year-end.

The news of Bloomberg picking up the local lad for a package of Rs 1.51 crore has spread like wildfire in the city. With the news break, people in large numbers, including relatives and family friends, are reaching Hada’s house in Shiv Colony and congratulating him and his parents for the achievement.

Hada’s father Devendra Singh Hada is a senior finance manager with a private firm in Haryana’s Gurugram and his mother Sarita Singh is a vice-principal. He had pursued his preliminary education from Jaipur. In 2017, he qualified for JEE Mains and Advanced with 14,000 and 25,000 ranks respectively. He had scored 9.55 CGPA in his BTech.

Hada, in 2019, had done an internship with a company in Berlin and three foreign universities. Hada, since the announcement of lockdown, in March 2020, is staying with his family in Kota. Talking to the media, Hada said, “I have always kept myself busy and every day I try to learn something new.”

“I give full credit for my success to my parents, since they never stopped me from doing anything,” he added.

Talking about his selection with Bloomberg said, “In 2020, he had applied for an internship with Bloomberg’s Pune office. I was selected for a two month’s internship after six rounds of interviews.”

Hada further said that within seconds, he replied to Bloomberg office New York. “After a few weeks, I was offered a package of Rs. 1.51 crore,” added Hada.

He also claimed that he has probably received the highest package among all NITs in the north zone. The last highest package offered to any student of NIT was Rs 1.20 crore.

