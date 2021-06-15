Kota: City In Panic After Firing At Trader In Broad Daylight

The country’s coaching city Kota in Rajasthan has again witnessed an attack on a businessman when five bullets were shot at him, while he was sitting in his shop. The miscreants opened fire at the businessman while he was at his shop in the main fruit and vegetable market of the city. Miscreants fired five bullets at the trader and fled from the spot.

Fortunately, the miscreants missed their target and the businessman survived. After the incident, panic spread in the area. The police are looking for the accused but no clue has been found so far.

Businessman Kailash Meena runs a shop in the name of ‘Kailash Fruit and Vegetable Company’ in the wholesale fruit-vegetable market in Kota. Kailash Meena lives in Ballabhbari Colony in Kota. On Monday, he was sitting at his shop when the incident happened.

Six miscreants came on two bikes and started calling out Kailash Meena’s name loud. Then they started firing at him with a pistol with the intention of murdering him. The accused fired five shots at Kailash, but he survived as the shooter missed the target. After the firing the attackers fled from there.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the market. On getting the information, the Gumanpura police station reached the spot and started questioning the victim and other traders. Kailash Meena told the police that he has no enmity with anyone. He does not even recognize the miscreants who fired at him. But referring to an incident, he told the police that he had a fight with people living in Islamnagar 7-8 years ago. The police are investigating the matter.

In the CCTV camera, the miscreant is seen standing on the road and firing fearlessly. The police have currently identified one of the attackers. He has been identified as Rafiq Kalia. The special team of Kota Police is conducting raids at several places in the city to nab the culprits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here