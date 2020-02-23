Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Kota District Has Most Cases of Illegal Weapons Possession Registered in Rajasthan Last Year, Says State Home Department

The Home Department Report also said that out of the total of 6,129 cases pertaining to illegal weapons registered in Rajasthan, Kota city alone accounted for 1,073 cases and the rural areas had 800 of them.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kota District Has Most Cases of Illegal Weapons Possession Registered in Rajasthan Last Year, Says State Home Department
Representative image

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Kota district has achieved the dubious distinction of having the largest number of cases of illegal weapons possession registered in the state last year, the answer by the State Home Department to an assembly question has revealed.

A total of 6,129 cases pertaining to illegal weapons were registered in the state with Kota city alone accounting for 1,073 cases and Kota rural areas for other 890 cases between January and December 2019, the state's Home Department said in a query.

The question seeking details of illegal weapons cases registered in the state in last one year was asked by Congress legislator Bharat Singh.

After Kota, the other districts where high number of illegal weapons cases were registered include Jhalawar (762), Bundi (409), Udaipur (403), Pratapgarh (184), Bharatpur (176) and Bhiwadi (162).

As per the figures, the Home Department also issued 490 licences to applicants for possession weapons last year.

The highest number of 74 weapon licences were issued in Jaipur followed by 63 in Chittorgarh, 31 in Swai Madhopur and 30 in Dausa.

The department in its reply said that nearly 300 people, who were arrested with illegal weapons in various districts of the state, had past criminal records.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram