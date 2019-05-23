English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kota Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kota-Bundi): Om Birla of BJP Leads at 11:17AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kota (कोटा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
24. Kota is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.74%. The estimated literacy level of Kota is 73.1%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,00,782 votes which was 17.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kota was: Om Birla (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,13,387 men, 8,31,152 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kota Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kota is: 25 76.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोटा, राजस्थान (Hindi); কোটা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); कोटा, राजस्थान (Marathi); કોટા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கோட்டா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); కోటా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಕೋಟಾ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); കോട്ട്ല, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
BJP
Om Birla
BJP
Om Birla
LEADING
Kota Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
234504
57.23%
Om Birla
INC
161327
39.37%
Ramnarain Meena
NOTA
3858
0.94%
Nota
BSP
3137
0.77%
Harish Kumar Lahri
IND
1210
0.30%
Hergovind Meena
IND
1200
0.29%
Engineer Praveen Khandelwal
IND
889
0.22%
Sunil Madan
IND
774
0.19%
Satish Bhardwaj
IND
473
0.12%
Keshari Lal
RKSP
439
0.11%
Chandra Prakash
SHS
387
0.09%
Bhim Singh Kuntal
IND
364
0.09%
Abdul Asiph
MCPI(U)
357
0.09%
Rajendra Prasad Singor
BKP
310
0.08%
Captain Somesh Bhatnagar
PSS
293
0.07%
Shobha Ram Nirmal
AVP
253
0.06%
Mahesh Kumar Raniwal
