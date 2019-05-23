Kota Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kota-Bundi): Om Birla of BJP Leads at 11:17AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Om Birla BJP Om Birla LEADING

Kota Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 234504 57.23% Om Birla Leading INC 161327 39.37% Ramnarain Meena NOTA 3858 0.94% Nota BSP 3137 0.77% Harish Kumar Lahri IND 1210 0.30% Hergovind Meena IND 1200 0.29% Engineer Praveen Khandelwal IND 889 0.22% Sunil Madan IND 774 0.19% Satish Bhardwaj IND 473 0.12% Keshari Lal RKSP 439 0.11% Chandra Prakash SHS 387 0.09% Bhim Singh Kuntal IND 364 0.09% Abdul Asiph MCPI(U) 357 0.09% Rajendra Prasad Singor BKP 310 0.08% Captain Somesh Bhatnagar PSS 293 0.07% Shobha Ram Nirmal AVP 253 0.06% Mahesh Kumar Raniwal

24. Kota is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.74%. The estimated literacy level of Kota is 73.1%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,00,782 votes which was 17.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ijyaraj Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 83,093 votes which was 12.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kota was: Om Birla (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,13,387 men, 8,31,152 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kota is: 25 76.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोटा, राजस्थान (Hindi); কোটা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); कोटा, राजस्थान (Marathi); કોટા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); கோட்டா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); కోటా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಕೋಟಾ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); കോട്ട്ല, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).