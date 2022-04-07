Indian Railways to Add Extra Coaches in Kota-Hisar Express Train

The Indian Railways has decided to add a second sleeper class permanent coach to two pairs of trains. This addition has been made to the North Western Railway’s Kota Hisar express train. Indian Railways has been known to operate special trains from time to time for the benefit of the passengers. New coaches have been added temporarily on many occasions. The addition has been made given the passenger rush.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran, a second sleeper class permanent coach is being added to the Kota-Hisar-Kota rail service. The decision has been made for the convenience of the passengers.

Train number 19807/19808 Kota-Hisar rail service will see the permanent addition of a second sleeper class coach from Kota to Hisar from 06.04.22 to 07.04.22. Post this addition, there will be a total of 21 coaches including 01 first cum second AC, 02 third AC, 08 second sleeper, 08 general class and 02 guard coach.

Train number 19813/19814 Kota-Hisar-Kota rail service will get the additional second sleeper class coach from Kota to Hisar from 07.04.22 to 08.04.22. Post this addition, there will be a total of 21 coaches in this train including 01 first cum second AC, 02 third AC, 08 second sleeper, 08 ordinary class and 02 guard coach.

Previously, Indian Railways announced the addition of extra coaches, plus the increase of berths to existing coaches to address the rush of passengers after Holi.

The North-Western Railway added one temporary and one temporary and one permanent additional second sleeper coach in the trains running between Rajasthan and Bihar, and Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Previously, the Railway Board also issued an order to now open food plazas, fast food units and multi-cuisine restaurants. This decision has been made in a bid to generate non-fare revenue.

