Kota Railway Division Makes Electricity Substation to Cut Diesel Usage

The Kota Railway Division has constructed an electricity sub-station for an uninterrupted power supply for its coach maintenance. With the construction of the electricity substation, noise pollution and air pollution will be eliminated, authorities say.

The electricity substation will supply continuous power of 750 V to maintain its Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on the pit line of the Kota junction. Prior to this, the maintenance pit used to get power supply from electricity generators that ran on diesel.

According to senior railway officials of the Kota Railway Division, with the construction of this substation, railways will reduce the noise and air pollution caused by the diesel generators. Besides, it will also save a hefty amount of money used in running the generators.

The officer further added that the Indian Railways is increasing modern coaches and power cars are being used especially in the LHB coaches currently. Two DG sets are fitted in the power cars and the power is being generated from the overhead equipment (OHE) line for use in the coaches.

Senior Commercial Manager of Kota Railway Division, Ajay Kumar Rai told the media that the maintenance work of the coaches was carried out using the DG sets available in the power cars. “The DG sets used to consume 40 litres per hour to supply and maintain a power supply of 750 V,” he said.

“Considering the requirement of 750 V of power supply for maintaining the coaches, the electricity substation was made at the Golden Jubilee Pit line,” added Kumar.

He further added that with the functioning of the electricity substation, Indian Railways is saving on petroleum fuel costs.

The Indian Railways, to cut down on diesel consumptions, is planning to replace Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) coaches with a greener alternative. The railways plans to run its trains on hydrogen-based fuels.

