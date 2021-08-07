Kota Railway Division To Resume Monthly Season Tickets For Daily Commuters

Kota Railway Division has announced to restart selling of monthly and quarterly season tickets (MST and QST) from next week. The announcement comes as a major relief for thousands of daily commuters travelling in trains for short distances. Daily commuters from the last few weeks had been demanding to restart selling of MST and QST, as buying tickets daily was becoming a hectic task and simultaneously falling heavily on their pockets.

The Kota Railway Division administration had stopped selling MST and QST for daily passengers due to Covid-19 restrictions. Senior divisional commercial manager of Kota Railway Division Ajay Pal told the media that the West Central Railway administration has allowed travel using MST and QST for five pairs of trains in the Kota division from August 9.

“Now commuters can get their MST and QST from ticket counters in railway stations from Monday. All ticket booking offices have been given the direction to issue MST and QST,” added Pal.

MST and QST available for these trains

1. Train number 05838/05837 Kota-Jhalawar-Kota special train

2. Train number 05840/05839 Kota-Jhalawar-Kota special train

3. Train number 05832/05831 Kota-Vadodara-Kota special train

4. Train number 05833/05834 Kota-Mandsaur-Kota special train

5. Train number 09742/09741 Bayana-Jaipur-Bayan special train

Indian Railways had stopped local and express trains in March last year after the nation-wide lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. With Covid-19 cases going down, Indian Railways has started special trains connecting important cities across the country. However, the daily-timetabled trains are yet to be restored.

