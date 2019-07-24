Kota University Announces BA Part 2 Results 2019, Check at uok.ac.in

Kota University Results 2019 | The University of Kota has declared the BA Part 2 Results 2019 for the annual examination conducted this year. The Kota University BA Part 2 Results were announced by the varsity on Wednesday, July 24 on the official website. All the students who have appeared for the BA Part 2 Annual Examination 2019, can check their Kota University BA Result 2019 on the official website. The students can access their results through the official website of Kota University at uok.ac.in.

All the students who wish to check their Kota University BA Part 2 Results 2019 online are advised to keep their hall ticket handy to fill in the correct details.

Steps to check UoK BA Part 2 results 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kota University at uok.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Exam and Results’ section on the homepage

Step 3: On the Exam and Result section, click on the 'Result Panel'

Step 4: Select the type of exam ie 'Main' or 'Re-evaluation'

Step 5: From the second drop-down lists, select the result you want to check.

Step 6: Select BA Part 2 2019 result

Step 7: Enter your hall ticket number and other required details and submit

Step 8: Once the Kota University BA Part 2 Result appears online, download and take a print out of your result for future reference.