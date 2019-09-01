Kothamangalam in Kochi Initiates Cleanliness Drive Against Dengue After Report of Over 150 Positive Cases

The increased number of dengue in Kothamangalam, in Ernakulam, Kerala has made the health authorities to send a notice indication high-alert for mosquito-borne diseases. The monsoon has brought-along worries for many regions in India, especially in the coastal areas, that brings along lots of dirty water in the cities. With water being collected in ponds and lakes for a long period of time, the spread of dengue-causing mosquitoes has compelled the authorities to take strict action.

Following an increase in the number of dengue cases in Kothamangalam, the district health authorities have discussed to begin intensive preventive activities in the Kerala town from Saturday, August 31, 2019. In the wake of the rising numbers of dengue fever cases being reported from the area, this decision in regard of taking strong preventive actions was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Suhas on Friday, August 30. The step was taken into consideration after Benny (48), a resident of Kuttampuzha died of suspected dengue.

The health surveillance team has reported as many as 50 cases of dengue in government hospitals alone in Kothamangalam and nearby panchayats. There have been a bigger number of positive dengue cases in the town in total. By far, a total of 158 cases have been reported in the past one month in Kothamangalam block including cases at private hospitals. In addition, a total of 240 positive cases of dengue have been reported from January, 2019 to August. The cases have specially risen between June and August.

Talking to The Hindu, additional District Medical Officer S. Sreedevi said, “The market area in Kothamangalam had turned a breeding ground for mosquitoes owing to dumping of waste and unclean drains. Preventive activities are concentrated on the market area.”

In addition, in the surveillance, the health authorities have identified as many as 168 shops where just sheets cover the buildings against rain. As a result of such poor management, these shops in the market place are working as reservoirs for mosquito breeding. Similarly, as noted by the health surveillance team, the western side of A-Block in the market area needs cleaning. The area has an uncleaned drain, which helps the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Collector S. Suhas has called upon traders and local residents to join health workers and volunteers in the clean-up drive, which will help the city folks to prevent the mosquito breeding, leading in the decrease in the cases of vector-borne disease, especially malaria. Antony John, MLA of Kothamangalam has also asked the Health Department to ensure that blood platelets were available at all hospitals.

It should also be kept in mind that the dengue virus carrier mosquitoes usually bite during the daytime. These vectors are usually active from 7 am to 6 pm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.