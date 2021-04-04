Koushani Mukherjee Reacts to Viral Video Controversy, Accuses BJP of Spreading Propaganda

Krishnanagar: The Trinamool Congress Candidate from Krishnanagar North Assembly constituency, Koushani Mukherjee, has responded to a controversial video which had recently gone viral on social media.

A video of the actor-politician was recently uploaded on social media, where she was seen saying, “Everyone in the house has a mother and sister, I will think about the vote”. This was uploaded from a Facebook page named Mukul Roy.

Koushani is fighting the election against BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy. As the video emerged, BJP raked up the issue by accusing her of threatening the voters.

Reacting to the controversy, Koushani alleged that BJP is creating a false issue by circulating an edited portion of her entire speech.

The Tollywood actor went live on Facebook to give a clarification on the controversial video.

She said that the BJP is stirring up controversy against her by circulating a small portion of her speech in the viral video. She claimed that she did not mock or threaten anybody. She was only referring to the plight of the women in BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh. Quoting the Hathras case she spoke about how the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to provide security to women.

“I will ask my team to release the full video so that people can see everything,” she added.

As the West Bengal Assembly election proceeds towards an end both the main rival parties, BJP and TMC, are leaving no occasion to demoralize the opponent.

The Voting for 60 Assembly segments is over in the state. The rest of the seats will go into polls in the remaining six phases. Polling in the Krishnanagar North Assembly constituency will be held in the sixth phase on April 22.