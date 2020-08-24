INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kozhikode: Air India Plane Crash Toll Climbs to 21 as One More Passenger Succumbs to Injuries

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway in Kozhikode, on Saturday. (AP)

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway in Kozhikode, on Saturday. (AP)

The deceased, Manjula Kumari had been to the United Arab Emirates to meet her husband early this year, but had to extend her stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • PTI Kozhikode
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Share this:

A 37-year-old woman, injured in the Air India Express plane crash at the nearby Karipur airport on August 7, died at a hospital here, taking the death toll in the accident to 21, government sources said on Monday. The deceased, Manjula Kumari, died last night, the sources said.

The woman had been to the United Arab Emirates to meet her husband early this year, but had to extend her stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway and fell into a valley. It had broken into pieces in the impact.

While a 53-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries on August 22, a 68-year-old man, undergoing treatment for leg injuries, died of heart attack on August 17.

Next Story
Loading