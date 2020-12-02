KPSC Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply at keralapsc.gov.in

The Kerala Public Service Commission recruitment 2020 application window will close today, December 2. The KPSC Recruitment 2020 application form is available on the commissions’ official website keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates, who are willing to apply are advised to do the same at the earliest. The KPSC has announced the recruitment for more than 186 vacancies for various posts including Clerk, Assistant, Assistant Professor, Maintenance Engineer, Researcher, Junior Language Teacher, Stenographer, Peon on October 30. Those who will successfully submit the Kerala PSC recruitment 2020 application form within the stipulated time, only they will be allowed to take the examination.

The commission has released separate notifications for each post thus candidates are requested to click on the link for notification CAT NO: 128/2020 TO 188/2020 to read the post-wise description.

KPSC recruitment 2020: How to apply

All the interested candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the posts.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KPSC (keralapsc.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the one-time registration tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on new registration

Step 4: Enter the required details and register yourself

Step 5: Once the registration is done, log in using your registered user i’d and password

Step 6: Fill in the required details and documents in KPSC 2020 application form carefully and submit

Step 7: Make the payment of application fee

Step 8: Download a copy of the KPSC 2020 application form

Candidates can also register themselves directly by clicking on the link

List of documents that candidates need to keep ready before proceeding to KPSC recruitment 2020 application form

1. Scanned copy of recent passport size photograph in jpg format with image dimension 150W X 200H pixel and the size of the photograph should not exceed 30 kb. The photograph must have the name of the candidate and date of photo on which it was taken in black colour text with white rectangular background at the bottom of the Photograph.

2. Scanned image of candidate’s signature put on a good quality white paper with blue/black ink. The image size of the signature should not exceed 30 kb and the image dimension should be 150W X 100H px

3. Scanned copy of any of the valid photo id card Id cards like Electoral ID, PAN Card, Adhaar card etc.