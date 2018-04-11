GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KRCL Recruitment 2018: 113 Posts, Apply before 12th May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 12th May 2018, 10:00PM.

Updated:April 11, 2018, 2:10 PM IST
KRCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 113 vacancies for the posts of station Master, Goods Guard, Accounts Assistant and Senior Clerkhas begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited(KRCL) - konkanrailway.com. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 12th May 2018, 10:00PM.

 KRCL - Vacancy Details:

Station Master - 55

Goods Guard - 37

Accounts Assistant - 11

Senior Clerk - 10

 

Eligibility Criteria:

 

Station Master - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

 

Goods Guard - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

 

Accounts Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com)from a recognized University.

 

Senior Clerk - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The applicants having degree of BBA/ HR or MBA/ HR will be given preference.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:

http://konkanrailway.com/uploads/latestnews/NTPC_3_2018.pdf

 

Age Limit:

The age of the applicants must fall between 18 years to 33 years as on 1st July 2018.

 

Application Fee:

Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.500

SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / Female / Minorities / Economically backward class - Rs.250

 

How to apply for KRCL Recruitment 2018 for Station Master, Goods Guard, Accounts Assistant and Senior Clerk?

Step 1 - Visit the official website -http://konkanrailway.com

Step 2 - Register yourself to generate Registration Number

Step 3 – Click on Current Notifications

Step 4 – Under ‘Notification No. CO/P-R/03/2018 for Recruitment of Station Masters, Goods Guard, Sr. Clerk, Accounts Assistants’ click on Apply

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

 

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test, Aptitude test and Document Verification.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
