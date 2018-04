KRCL Recruitment 2018: 113 Posts, Apply before 12th May 2018

KRCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 113 vacancies for the posts of station Master, Goods Guard, Accounts Assistant and Senior Clerkhas begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited(KRCL) -. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 12th May 2018, 10:00PM.Station Master - 55Goods Guard - 37Accounts Assistant - 11Senior Clerk - 10Station Master - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.Goods Guard - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.Accounts Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com)from a recognized University.Senior Clerk - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The applicants having degree of BBA/ HR or MBA/ HR will be given preference.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The age of the applicants must fall between 18 years to 33 years as on 1st July 2018.Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.500SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / Female / Minorities / Economically backward class - Rs.250Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://konkanrailway.com Step 2 - Register yourself to generate Registration NumberStep 3 – Click on Current NotificationsStep 4 – Under ‘Notification No. CO/P-R/03/2018 for Recruitment of Station Masters, Goods Guard, Sr. Clerk, Accounts Assistants’ click on ApplyStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test, Aptitude test and Document Verification.