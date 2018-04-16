English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KRCL Recruitment 2018: 65 Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th April 2018, 10:00PM.
KRCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 65 vacancies for the post Technicians in Electrical and Signal & Telecom Department has begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited - konkanrailway.com . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th April 2018, 10:00PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply KRCL Recruitment 2018 for Technicians?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://konkanrailway.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifiction No. CO/P-R02/2018 for Recruitment of Techinicians under ‘Recruitment’
Step – 3 Click on ‘Apply Oline’
Step 4 - Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourself
Step 5 - Registration number and password will be generated by the system
Step 6 – Login with your registration credentials and fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and e-receipt
Step 7 - Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://konkanrailway.com:8080/OnlineReg/applyOnline.action
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / Female / Minorities / Economically backward class – Rs.250
KRCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Electrician -III/Electrical – 38
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III – 27
Eligibility Criteria:
Electrician -III/Electrical – The applicant must be Class 10th passed/ SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipment’s and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic.
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III - The applicant must be Class 10th passed plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Wireman.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the KRCL.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification(DV) and an Interview.
For more details the applicants can refer to the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:
http://konkanrailway.com/uploads/latestnews/online_notification_21318.pdf
