KRCL Recruitment 2018: Fresh Junior Scale Executives Posts, Apply before 18 July 2018

KRCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill the posts of Junior Scale Executives in the disciplines of Accounts, Operating & Commercial and Personnel streams has begun on the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited - konkanrailway.com Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18 July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for KRCL Recruitment 2018 for Junior Scale Executives Posts?– Visit the official website - http://www.konkanrailway.com– Click on ‘Current Notification’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page– Click on ‘Apply’ under ‘Notification No – CO/P – R/12/2018 Recruitment of Junior Scale Executives various departments’– Select ‘Notification and Category’ from the drop down and click on Apply– Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processUnreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.500SC/ ST Category - NILTotal Posts - 6Accounts - 2Unreserved - 2Traffic (Operating & Commercial): 3Unreserved – 2OBC - 1Personnel: 1ST - 1– The applicant must possess Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce stream and qualification of Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) from recognised Institution.- The applicant must possess Regular Bachelor’s Degree in any stream and qualification of Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing/ Sales/ Logistics/ Transportation or other equivalent.- The applicant must possess Regular Bachelor’s Degree in any stream and qualification of Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Human Resources.Applicants must read through the Official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1 July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in advertisement mentioned above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Group Discussion, Presentation and Personal Interview.