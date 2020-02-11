Krishan Gahlot (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Krishan Gahlot is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Krishan Gahlot is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Uttam Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work / Business / Councillor, Ward No.27(S) SDMC. Krishan Gahlot's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 45 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 3.6 crore which includes Rs. 78.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 23.7 lakh of which Rs. 11.2 lakh is self income. Krishan Gahlot's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.6 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Uttam Nagar are: Krishan Gahlot (BJP), Deepak Rajput (BSP), Naresh Balyan (AAP), Ganga Ram Chandravanshi (PBI), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD), Shikha Sharma (AJPSH), Mukhram Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Krishan Gahlot (BJP) in 2020 Uttam Nagar elections.

Click here for live election results of Krishan Gahlot candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.