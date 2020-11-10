Krishannandan Prasad Verma (JDU) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Krishnanandan Prasad Verma is JD (U) 's candidate from Jehanabad. Verma, who has held key portfolios like education and social welfare, faces the additional challenge of wresting an RJD bastion for his party. He was shifted from his base Ghosi to Jehanabad and he is contesting against RJD's incumbent MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan. Jehanabad is a RJD held constituency where the party won the 2015 assembly elections and 2018 bypolls after the death of Mundrika Singh Yadav. Krishna Verma won from Makhdumpur seat in the 2005 Bihar Assembly elections. He won the Ghosi seat in the 2015 Bihar Elections with the JD (U). Verma has a tough fight in the RJD's stronghold in Jehanabad where he will contest against RJD's MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan. The LJP has also fielded Indu Devi Kashyap from the seat in a triangular fight.

Krishannandan Prasad Verma is a JDU candidate from Jehanabad constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriclture & Salary. Krishannandan Prasad Verma's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 68 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1.9 crore which includes Rs 67.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 8 lakh of which Rs 8 lakh is self income. Krishannandan Prasad Verma's has total liabilities of Rs 4.1 lakh.

This JDU candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jahanabad are: Rakesh Kumar Singh (LJP), Rahul Kumar (JDU), Indrajeet Kumar Sudhakar (JMBP), Jayant Kumar (BSLP), Ram Bali Singh Yadav (CPIMLL), Arvind Kumar (IND ), Jyoti Kumari (IND), Nityananda (IND), Mani Bhushan Sharma (IND), Sanjit Kumar Singh (IND), Satyendra Prasad Yadav (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Krishannandan Prasad Verma (JDU) in 2020 Jehanabad elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.