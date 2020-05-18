INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Krishi Bhawan Employee Tests Covid-19 Positive, Building Sealed

Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people.

Doctors wearing protective suits are briefed before they start collecting swab from people.

The official works as a personal secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Share this:

A part of Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been tested positive for COVID-19.


The official works as a personal secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. "The entire office premises will be thoroughly sanitised as per extant guidelines in this regard on May 19 and May 20, apart from the daily sanitization that takes place," according to an official memorandum.


The officers have been asked to work from home for the next two days. The office will reopen on May 21, it said. All those who had come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient have been advised to get themselves home quarantined and to also get themselves tested after five days.


They will be allowed to attend office only after being tested negative for COVID-19, it added. The remaining staff will be called from May 21 on rotation as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Besides the Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, Krishi Bhawan also houses several other ministries including agriculture, food and consumer affairs, rural development and panchayati raj.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading