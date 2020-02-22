Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Krishna Bose, Academician and Former TMC MP, Passes Away at 89 in Kolkata

Born in 1930 to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Krishna Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years. She was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Krishna Bose, Academician and Former TMC MP, Passes Away at 89 in Kolkata
File photo of Krishna Bose.

Kolkata: Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday due to age-related ailments, hospital sources said. She was 89.

Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, was unwell for quite some time, family sources said.

She died at a hospital off EM Bypass at 10.20 am, they said.

"She was suffering from age-related ailments. She suffered her second stroke a few days back and was admitted to the ICU," her son Sumantra Bose said.

She was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born in 1930 to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, then again in 1998 and also in 1999.

Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders and state ministers are at the hospital.

Bose's body will be taken to her Sarat Bose Road residence around 1 pm and then to the Netaji Bhavan, according to family sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Netaji Bhavan. She will be cremated in the evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram