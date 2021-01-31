Krishna District Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2021: Last Day To Apply Online

Bank Recruitment 2021: The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank had recently issued a notification for the recruitment of 100 posts of Assistant Manager. For the same, today is the last date to fill the application form. According to the recruitment advertisement issued by the bank on January 22, 2021, applications for these posts can be made in online mode by today, January 31. All the interested candidates can apply through the official website and fill the online application form provided on the bank's official website, krishnadccb.com.

KDCCB Recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

In order to apply for the post of Assistant Manager in Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank, candidates should have passed Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or other higher education institution.

KDCCB Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 30 years as on January 1, 2021. However, there is also a provision for relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates.

KDCCB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

For the application, after visiting the official website of the bank, the candidate has to click on the online application link for the related recruitment given in the latest section or recruitment section. After this, one can go to the registration page by clicking on the link for a new registration on the new window. Then the candidates can complete the registration process by filling and submitting the requested details. After this, candidates will be able to submit their application online by login through the allotted registration number and password.

Here’s the step by step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website- krishnadccb.com.

Step 2: After the homepage appears, look for the notification link and click on it

Step 3: Now, a new page will show up

Step 4: Now, click on the link that read 'https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/kdccmamjan21/ '.

Step 5: Proceed with the application process.

For the complete information of the application process for the post of Assistant Manager in Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank, as well as the selection process information, see the recruitment notification.