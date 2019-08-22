Take the pledge to vote

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: On This Holiday, These Places May Enjoy a Long Weekend

In most states, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 23, a Friday, which is followed by the weekend.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: On This Holiday, These Places May Enjoy a Long Weekend
(Image: PTI)
India has already entered the mood of festivities with the upcoming celebration of Krishna Janmashtami this weekend. While the major part of the country will celebrate on August 24, a number of cities and states in the country have also declared a holiday on August 23.

Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival and therefore, a Gazetted holiday in many regions of India. The festival is also known as Gokulashtami or Sreekrishna Jayanthi and is celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) usually in the month of Bhadrapada.

The Indian states of Bihar, Chandigarah, Chattisgarah, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Miizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand observe Krishna Janmashtami as a gazetted holiday.

While the Haryana Government, in an official notice, has already announced state holiday on August 23 for Janmashtami celebrations, there are many other Indian cities where banks will be closed on Friday. If you are already set to enjoy your weekend, please take a note of the following cities that might observe a holiday on August 23.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared a holiday on August 23. The Reserve Bank of India will remain closed in Indian cities of Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna and Ranchi on August 23. In addition, as August 24 is the fourth Saturday, the banks will observe long weekend in the coming three days.

