Krishna River Board Allots 2 TMC Water from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to Andhra Pradesh

The Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB) on Friday agreed to allot 2 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water to Andhra Pradesh state for drinking from the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar despite the two Telugu states sparring over the issue.

The board met here and discussed the distribution of water sought by the neighbouring state. It offered to give 2 TMC to Andhra as the state has already used its allotted share of water for May.

Board member Narayan Reddy had earlier said water level up to 500 feet was maintained at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam and water was allotted even when the level was low.

Since Telangana's share is pegged at 49 TMC, the board can take a decision to allot 2 TMC to Andhra, he said, urging the board to set aside the water issues between the two states till the end of this month.