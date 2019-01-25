English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Krishna Sobti, Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith Award Winner, Passes Away at 93
The author breathed her last in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months. She was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she had declined.
File photo of Krishna Sobti.
New Delhi: Hindi fiction writer and essayist Krishna Sobti passed away at 93 years on Friday. The Sahitya Akademi awardee is known for several novels including Mitro Maharajani, Daar Se Bichchuri, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke and Yaaron Ke Yaar.
The author breathed her last in a Delhi hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months, Ashok Maheshwari, a friend and managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, according to PTI report.
"She was about to complete her 94 years in February, so an age factor was there no doubt. For the last one week she was in the ICU," he said.
"Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware about her thoughts, about what was happening in the society," Maheshwari added.
In 2017, she was awarded the country’s highest literary honour, the Jnanpith award, for her contributions to Indian literature.
Born in 1925 in Gujarat, a current province of Pakistan’ Punjab province, the writer was brought up in Delhi and Shimla.
The Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith award winner was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she had declined.
