English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Krishnanagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Krishnagar): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Krishnanagar (কৃষ্ণনগর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Krishnanagar (কৃষ্ণনগর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Krishnanagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.69%. The estimated literacy level of Krishnanagar is 69.64%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tapas Paul of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 71,255 votes which was 5.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 35.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Tapas Paul of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 77,386 votes which was 7.40% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 42.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.52% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar was: Tapas Paul (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,981 men, 7,06,791 women and 11 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Krishnanagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Krishnanagar is: 23.4058 88.4959
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कृष्णनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কৃষ্ণনগর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कृष्णनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ક્રિષ્નાનગર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கிருஷ்ணாநகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కృష్ణా నగర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೃಷ್ಣ ನಗರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൃഷ്ണനഗർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Kalyan Chaubey
BJP
Kalyan Chaubey
LEADING
In 2009, Tapas Paul of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 77,386 votes which was 7.40% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 42.42% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Krishnanagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Khodabox Shaikh
AITC
--
--
Mahua Moitra
ANP
--
--
Jayanto Debnath
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Subimal Sengupta
IND
--
--
Ashok Agarwala (Lalu Da)
CPI(M)
--
--
Jha Shantanu
BJP
--
--
Kalyan Chaubey
IND
--
--
Nirapada Modak
IND
--
--
Bhaskar Paul
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Uddhab Roy
INC
--
--
Intaj Ali Shah
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.52% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar was: Tapas Paul (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,69,981 men, 7,06,791 women and 11 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Krishnanagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Krishnanagar is: 23.4058 88.4959
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कृष्णनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কৃষ্ণনগর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कृष्णनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ક્રિષ્નાનગર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கிருஷ்ணாநகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కృష్ణా నగర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೃಷ್ಣ ನಗರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൃഷ്ണനഗർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results