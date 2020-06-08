Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Date, Time, Significance

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is being celebrated on Monday this year. Devotees believe that on this day the lord comes on Earth for freeing his devotees from various problems.

The term 'Sankashti' means liberation from pain and trouble.

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day in the month of Jyeshtha. Sankashti is linked with a Peetha and Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is associated with Sri Shakthi Ganapathi Peetha.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Puja Tithi







The day or the tithi will begin from 7:56 pm on June 8 and will go on till 7:38 pm on June 9. Devotees keep a day long fast, and only break it after moonrise.

According to religious beliefs, if a person keeps a fast on this day, he or she will get rid of his or her pain, troubles. Further, it is also said that it helps in overcoming the guilt of a sin.

As per Hindu beliefs, it is said that Lord Shiva declared that Lord Ganesha will be evoked before the beginning of any puja, on this day. Till date, people first pray to lord Ganesha and only then begin with any other ritual. His blessings are also sought before the beginning of any auspicious or important occasion.