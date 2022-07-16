Krithi Shetty Looks Beautiful In A Beige Saree, See Pics

Krithi Shetty’s latest film, The Warriorr, was released in theatres on July 14, and it’s getting a mixed response from the audiences. However, both Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty, the lead pair of the movie, are getting good reviews for their acting.

Recently, Krithi shared a few pictures in a beige colour saree on social media and her fans are left awestruck by the elegant look of the actress. The saree has floral motifs in various pastels including pink and blue. She paired the saree with a strappy sleeveless blouse. The actress opted for only statement jewelry keeping in mind the minimalist look and elegance of the outfit. Her choice of jewellery included a golden choker necklace with matching studded earrings and a ring. For hair, she made a tight bun to get a stylish look. She has opted for nude makeup to complete the look.

“Modesty is the highest elegance,” Krithi wrote in the caption. The pictures went viral immediately and the photos have garnered over 3 lakh likes. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis

A few days back, the actress shared another adorable picture in which she was seen in a green shirt and posing for the camera. The actress captioned the picture as, “ Suppppper happy and excited for The Warrior release. Can’t wait to see your reaction.”

The post was showered with comments. One of her fans wrote “ You are gonna rock Krithi. All the best.” While another one wrote, “Can’t wait to see you on the big screen, you are going to set the floor on fire.” The post received 447,048 likes on Instagram.

On the work front, Krithi made her acting debut with the commercially successful film Uppena in 2021. Her latest film, director N Lingusamy’s The Warriorr has also brought accolades for her. The movie also features Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya Moidu in important roles.

