English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 Declared on karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017.The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC CLass 10 Result 2018 on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC CLass 10 Result 2018 on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2018. To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2018, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.
Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, KSEEB Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018, Karnataka Board Class 10 Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided to check your KSEEB Results 2018
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2018. To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2018, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.
Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, KSEEB Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018, Karnataka Board Class 10 Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided to check your KSEEB Results 2018
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post