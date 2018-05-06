English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 Will be Declared on May 7 at karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will be available online on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC CLass 10 Result 2018 on May 7. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2018. To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2018, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.
Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, KSEEB Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018, Karnataka Board Class 10 Results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided to check your KSEEB Results 2018
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
