English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 Will be Out on May 7 at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Click to Know Details
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017.
(Image: Screen grab)
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will likely announce the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) on May 7. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018 will be available online on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017. To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.
Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations from 23 March to 6 April 2017. To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.
Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018:
Step 1: Log on to official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction
- Kedar Jadhav Out of Tournament With Hamstring Injury
- World's Hottest Chilli Pepper Gives Man 'Thunderclap' Headaches
- IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Steals Show as Hyderabad Rout Rajasthan by 9 Wickets